Amber Alert canceled for 6-year-old girl whose dad is accused of murder

A girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Connecticut has been found, according to New York State police.

According to Bridgeport police, 6-year-old Aylyn Sofia Hernandez was reported missing following a double stabbing and a murder.

They were also searching for Aylyn's father, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez. According to police in Pennsylvania, he is in custody.

The details of how both were found were not immediately released.

Police say that Hernandez was involved in the stabbing that killed Aylyn's mother.

The case sparked Virginia State Police to also issue an Amber Alert as Hernandez was believed to be traveling south.

