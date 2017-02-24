Amber Alert canceled for 6-year-old girl whose dad is accused of murder

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The memorial in front of Virginia State Police headquarters set up for fallen Special Agent, Mike Walter continues to grow.More >>
Law enforcement officers risk their lives to protect the community. Accepting that call of duty is the commitment that Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter made, and law officers make every day.More >>
If you wish to donate to help Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter's family, you can send a check to the Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
