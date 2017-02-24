Lee Bridge reopens after leak from rail car - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lee Bridge reopens after leak from rail car

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Lee Bridge was closed briefly in both directions due to a small leak on a valve on a rail car under the bridge Friday morning.

The incident also closed the pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle.

Fire officials says that at no time did the incident become a threat to humans, the bridge, or wildlife. 

