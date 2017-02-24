Power back on at Richmond hospital after car crashes into power pole

A crash early Friday knocked out power to a Richmond hospital. (Source: NBC12)

Dominion Energy crews say power is back on at Bon Secour Richmond Community Hospital after a car crashed into a power pole.

A car crashed into the pole near North 27th Street and Nine Mile Road and dragged wires along the road.

At one time, about 200 Dominion customers were without power.

There is no information on what caused the crash.

Full power at Richmond Community Hospital has been restored. Thank you @DomVAPower — Bon Secours Richmond (@BonSecoursRVA) February 24, 2017

