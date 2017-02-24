3 displaced after house fire in Petersburg

Three people were displaced in a fire in Petersburg early Friday. (Source: NBC12)

The American Red Cross is assisting a grandmother, mother and daughter who were displaced after a fire in Petersburg early Friday.

Firefighters say the blaze on Ferndale Avenue started around 1 a.m. and caused about $30,000 worth of damage.

No one was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.

