3 displaced after house fire in Petersburg

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

The American Red Cross is assisting a grandmother, mother and daughter who were displaced after a fire in Petersburg early Friday. 

Firefighters say the blaze on Ferndale Avenue started around 1 a.m. and caused about $30,000 worth of damage. 

No one was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation. 

