Juvenile in custody after threats made against New Kent schools

The New Kent Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is in custody after threats were made against the New Kent High and Middle schools.

Investigators say the threats came in around 7:10 p.m. Thursday through social media, telling several students that they should not go to school on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says after interviewing several families that received the message, a juvenile was taken into custody just before 8:15 p.m.

There will be an increased presence of deputies at all of the county schools on Friday, but the Sheriff's Office says they believe the threat has been successfully addressed.

No other information about the juvenile is available at this time.

