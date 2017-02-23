WATCH: 'Angel' saves VA boy from choking at elementary school

A teacher's aide helped save a 6-year-old from choking during breakfast at a Bedford elementary school.

Angelika Gutierrez is known as Mrs. Angel and she lived up to her name on Wednesday when Caleb Sims started to choke on a large chunk of banana. Caleb's brother rushed over when he saw him having trouble. Moments later staff members rushed over and Gutierrez began giving him the Heimlich maneuver, according to the school system.

The school says her actions saved Caleb's life and they are calling her a true hero!

