2 found dead in Henrico home, police not looking for suspects

Henrico investigators are gathering clues into two suspicious deaths Thursday, but they are not looking for a suspect nor is anyone in custody.

Neighbors say they know the older gentleman and the young woman authorities found inside the home on Westbourne Drive. Police are not yet confirming exactly how the two people died. Though the community is startled, it's also relieved there isn't a killer on the loose.

Thursday night, neighbors were still coming to grips with the heavy police presence in their usually quiet community.

"My grandkids were out here playing, and everybody showed up, and she comes to the door talking about the police, so I ran outside…Next thing, the whole block was covered," said Tony Maldonado, who has lived in the area nearly a decade.

He says he's noticed lots of activity at the home where police found the two bodies.

"You see the people that are there every day sitting outside. I'd say five at one time that I know of. There's different people down there. In the past two years, there's never the same people in that house," he said.

Recently, Maldonado says there have been routine visits from police and first responders there.

"Here lately, it's been nearly twice a week," he added.

Neighbors say they thought it was one of those normal occurrences when police arrived Thursday, but then they noticed yellow crime scene tape. That's when they knew it was something severe.

"My immediate instinct was, 'there's something going on here, and I think it's a murder,'” said Joni Gibson.

At this time, investigators are not confirming or denying that. They do want the community to know they're not looking for anyone in connection to the crime.

"Oh, it gives me goosebumps," Gibson added.

"That's disturbing. We have grandkids that come here, and it's only two doors down. If something bad is going on down there, I'd like to know what happened," Maldonado said.

Friends of the deceased say the older gentleman used to own a tile company and was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagle. They say the female does not live at the home but did at one time.

