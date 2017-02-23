Woman accused of attacking Reynolds college professor with box cutter charged

A woman with a box cutter attacked a teacher at Reynolds Community College's Parham Road Campus on Thursday afternoon, according to school officials. (Source: NBC12)

A woman with a box cutter attacked a professor at Reynolds Community College's Parham Road Campus on Thursday afternoon, according to school officials.

State Police have charged Brittany Burfield with one felony count of malicious wounding.

The professor was in his office in Burnette Hall when he was attacked by the 24-year-old woman around 12:30 p.m., according to police. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, while Reynolds Community College police arrested the attacker as she tried to leave the building.

"I hope he's going to be OK," said Jennifer Wray, a student. "I have love for this school and love for the professors, because they make a difference in my life."

Police say she is not a current student.

Henrico police were also called to the scene before the case was turned over to State Police.

Several students saw the professor taken out of Burnette Hall in a stretcher, they say he had cuts on his face. Once they learned more about the situation, they were just shocked it happened at all.

"It happened in my school, the school of humanities, where I go and study?" said Wray.

School officials say they sent a notification to the campus community using the emergency notification system, but say there was no immediate danger to others on the campus.

