3-year-old found unharmed in Northside Richmond

A 3-year-old girl has been found unharmed after being reported missing on Richmond's north side.

The girl's parent called police at 2:58 p.m. to report her missing. Police believe the child may have walked away from the home in the 3200 block of Woodrow Avenue. She was found within 30 minutes and was unharmed.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12