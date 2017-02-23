Warrant reveals details of Henrico teen's alleged drug empire

NBC12 is learning more about Thomas Saedan, an 18-year-old Glen Allen teenager facing multiple drug felony charges.

A search warrant reveals in February, police were called to a home on Chickahominy Branch Drive for a drug complaint. The home is just a few minutes from Glen Allen High School. It says police saw several cars pull up to the house, stay a few minutes and leave.

Officers were able to pull over one of the people who went to the home. The driver said he went to the home once a week to buy marijuana.

A search of the home found multiple prescription pills, marijuana/hashish oil, mushrooms, two firearms and $18,331 cash.

The search warrant also reveals police were called to the home in 2015 for a drug deal gone bad involving Saedan when he was underage. In that incident, according to court documents, a shot was fired and a fight broke out involving Saedan's father.

Henrico Reporter Ashley Monfort is digging for more details and will have more on 12News at 5 and 6 on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12