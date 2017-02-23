State building named for Civil Rights icon Barbara Johns

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The community is mourning and remembering a Virginia State Police Special Agent who was killed in the line of duty, Friday night.More >>
The community is mourning and remembering a Virginia State Police Special Agent who was killed in the line of duty, Friday night.More >>
Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who was shot Friday night in Richmond and died Saturday morning, is being remembered for his longtime service, being active in the community and being a father.
Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who was shot Friday night in Richmond and died Saturday morning, is being remembered for his longtime service, being active in the community and being a father.
A Virginia State Police special agent who was injured in a Friday night shooting in Richmond has died, and the suspect is now in custody.More >>
A Virginia State Police special agent who was injured in a Friday night shooting in Richmond has died, and the suspect is now in custody.More >>