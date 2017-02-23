Dangerous intersections on Otterdale Road sparks online petition

Residents are petitioning to make a busy intersection in Chesterfield safer.

People living near Hampton Park and Harpers Mill are signing an online petition to improve the safety of Otterdale Road at the two intersections in Hampton Park.

They are citing numerous accidents due to poor visibility and road design. The group is also questioning unsafe posted speed limits.

This comes after a recent accident involving a family with young children, who were injured in a crash on Otterdale Road.

The petition reads:

We, the undersigned citizens of Hampton Park, Harpers Mill and neighboring communities do hereby petition the County of Chesterfield, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Developer of Harpers Mill to immediately devise a plan to address the safety of Otterdale Road at two intersections in Hampton Park. To date, there have been numerous serious accidents due to poor visibility and road design as well as unsafe posted speed limits. As concerned residents of the community, we would like to see traffic calming measures such as a roundabout, four way stop or other similar plan. This is an urgent plea and as such we implore you to take immediate action.

The group would like to see traffic-calming measures installed, such as a roundabout or stop light.

According to data from the Chesterfield Police Department, there have been 13 crashes near Hampton Park Drive and five crashes near Hampton Glen Lane over the last five years.

Otterdale Road was widened last summer by a developer and has been accepted in the state-maintained system. However, VDOT has not yet heard any direct concerns involving that area.

The traffic engineering department will now conduct a complete review of the corridor within the next 60 to 90 days. They will continue working with the county to identify and address any issues.

