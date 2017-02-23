RVA Parenting: Meeting your parent tribe

Whether you're new to the Central Virginia -- or new to parenting -- meeting new mom or dad friends can be an awkward dance.

It's just about as awkward as blind dating. So, we're here to help you find your tribe, without the cringing.

We turned to Richmond Moms Blog to see how and where the good places are to pick up those family friends -- where the kid and adult company is good.

The playground, libraries and museums are classic stops to find kids playing and playing hard, and striking up conversation somewhere like this may pay off.

Also paying off are social media groups, like on Facebook, where you can meet other parents and ask advice.

Looking to stay active and not getting to the gym? Check out places like Fit4Moms where you can take place in fitness activities with your kids.

And then there's this -- the new world of apps. Think online dating meets mom friends: Peanuts.

And it's free.

"They're calling it the Tinder for mom play dates," said Christina Tinker. "You can just log right in, put in a few details like how many kids do you have and the ages and what area you are in and then you are introduced to a bunch of women. And you have the whole swipe mechanism."

We asked her to show us how it works.

"So she's got an older one and a younger one in the Chesterfield area," said Tinker, as she showed us the app. "So you can find people that have similar likes and interests as you -- schedule a coffee date or chat right here in the app."

It's quick and easy to use, and you can do it from home, with one hand.

Richmond Moms blog is hosting a playdate as well on March 18 at Romp 'n' Roll. Click here for details.

And here's a friendly reminder: use the same safety measures you would use for online dating for online family meetups. Make sure people know where you are and when.

And try to meet in public places.

