More than 72,000 Powerball tickets won prizes in VA

A total of 72,632 tickets won prizes in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, including one ticket that won $50,000 in Newport News.

The Virginia Lottery says in the 18 drawings leading up to Wednesday's drawing -- which had a jackpot of $435 million -- the Commonwealth generated about $9.3 million in profits, which go to K-12 education.

One ticket sold in Indiana matched all six numbers in the drawing -- 10-13-28-52-61 and a Powerball of 2. The $435 million jackpot was the game's 10th largest ever.

The $50,000 winner in Virginia was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 1401 Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News. It matched four numbers, plus the Powerball number.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night, with a jackpot of $40 million.

