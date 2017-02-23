Pedestrian fighting for life after being struck on Iron Bridge Road

Police say a pedestrian was struck on Iron Bridge Road on Thursday morning. (Source: NBC12) CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -
A pedestrian is fighting for his life after being struck by a pickup truck on Iron Bridge Road near Shoremeade Road around 5 a.m. Thursday.
The incident shut down the eastbound lanes for several hours.
The driver remained on the scene and told NBC12 that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and he didn't see the person walking in the road.
The Chesterfield Police Department says the pedestrian was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
