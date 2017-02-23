Suspect on the run after stabbing in Henrico

A suspect who stabbed a man three times in the Lakeside area of Henrico is on the run, but police do not have any information about the suspect.

Police say the male victim was found on Kent Street, near Hermitage Road, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

He was transported to VCU Medical Central with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say he is expected to be OK, but is not providing police with details about the incident.

