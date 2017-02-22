Man gets more than 3 years behind bars for crash that killed 6 in Caroline

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man, who was recently added to their most wanted page.More >>
Two people face charges related to the accidental shooting a 4-year-old boy in Orange County earlier this month.More >>
This Virginia Department of Education says as many as 4,000 school buses may need retrofitting to install a safety device that prevents the parking brake from accidentally disengaging.More >>
Caroline school officials say crews are responding to a school bus crash with five students on board. Two of the students were sent to the hospital.More >>
An 80-year-old Spotsylvania man was charged with first-degree murder this weekend after a 65-year-old person was found dead in his driveway from a gunshot wound.More >>
