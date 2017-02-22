Man gets more than 3 years behind bars for crash that killed 6 in Caroline

The man who was behind the wheel during a crash that left six people dead will spend three years and four months in jail.

Online court records show Wenceslao Cruz-Marquez plead guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, while five other counts were thrown out. He also entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor reckless driving and was sentenced to 12 months in jail, but that time was suspended.

His license was also suspended for six months.

Six of the 16 people inside the van were thrown from the vehicle and died in last year's crash in Caroline County.

