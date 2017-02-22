Removal of transgender bathroom guidelines directly affects VA student

The Trump administration has revoked federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

President Trump believes the issue of what bathroom transgender people should be allowed to use is one for states, not the federal government, to decide.

Students like Gavin Grimm, of Gloucester High School, have continued to push for transgender students to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with. He will be taking his case to the Supreme Court.

The reversal of the guidelines is pushing him and other local organizations to continue their work.

"We've had a lot of unexpected twists and turns, even setbacks through this entire process, and throughout none of it have I felt discourage or inclined to give up," said Gavin Grimm, who was born as a female but identifies as a male, in a telephone interview with NBC12. "My goal is as it has been, and it's to do everything I can for transgender people and students while I still have the opportunity."

Grimm also took his protest to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

"My initial reaction was frustration," said Grimm. "It's upsetting the administration feels the need to pass along guidance or roll back guidance...the effect is, it's going out of it's way to further discrimination against a minority group."

In a statement, the Family Foundation said in part: "It's common sense that boys should not be given access to girls' showers and locker rooms."

They are in support of the reversal, saying it creates an opportunity for "reasonable people to discuss how to create policies that show compassion for kids truly struggling with sexual identity issues."

