Student with special needs fights to go back to her high school in Richmond

A Richmond student with special needs is fighting to go back to school after she was charged with trespassing for showing up to class, after the school kicked her out.

Officials at Thomas Jefferson High School asked Stephanie Priddy not to return - allegedly because she had too many absences. The trespassing charge has been dropped, but the student's fight is still far from over.

The high school senior hasn't been able to return to her school since December. Now her family is taking her story to the Virginia Board of Education.

"I want to be able to pick out my prom dress, my graduation dress and I want to be able to say, ‘This is my moment,'" the 18-year-old said.

Instead, it feels like Priddy's nightmare as she completes her schooling at home.

"I keep doing my work. I keep doing what I'm supposed to do," she said.

This month, a judge threw out the trespassing offense she was charged with for showing up at Thomas Jefferson High after school leaders told her not to return.

"Because she had missed 10 days of school. When mom brought in doctors' notes for the 10 days, then all of a sudden it became because she was skipping class," said Kandise Lucas of Advocates for Equity in Schools.

Now Lucas is requesting a hearing with the school district and taking the case to the state. She feels there's a bigger issue at play. Priddy suffers from seizures and lives with autism.

"We’re hearing more and more children with special needs are being pushed out of schools … Thomas Jefferson is not accredited, so 'if we can push out the kids who may impact our ability to be accredited, we have a better chance of being accredited.' This is a systemic process," Lucas claims.

Priddy says the district offered to transfer her to Huguenot, but she feels she should finish her high school career, where it began at TJ.

"That would've been hard for me my senior year, whether you put autism in the mix or not … Different staff, different peers," her mother Michelle Priddy said.

Especially since the family disputes the reason the school kicked her out in the first place.

"We’ve asked the school district to investigate it, but they're not going to investigate their selves," Lucas said.

"All I want to do is graduate … Give me five months and I'll be out of your way," Priddy added.

School officials say they can't comment because this involves student privacy. The student in this case says she will continue to speak out and be a voice for others who can't.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12