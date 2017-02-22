Police release photos of 2 men who may have info on Blackwell shooting

Richmond Police say they are looking for two men who may have information about a shooting in the Blackwell neighborhood.

Police released descriptions of the two men:

• POI 1: Black male with dark hair and a low cut. He is approximately 30 years old, 5’7”-5’8” in height, 170-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

• POI 2: Black male with short, dark hair. He is approximately 20-25 years old, 5’5” in height, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with a large logo on his left chest.

Police say they may know something after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Feb. 12. The victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries in a vehicle at the intersection of East 20th Street and Albany Avenue around 4:35 p.m.

Anyone with information about the two persons of interest or any information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

