HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Cancer genetics and newest options for genetic testing

The topic today for Neighborhood Health Watch is cancer genetics and the newest options for genetic testing.

The primary focus are cancers that occur at a very young age. Also persons with a family tree showing generation after generation affected by cancer, such as a history of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colon cancer, or uterine cancer.

Nurse Meg Helsley, a Genetic Nurse Educator with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, says knowing your personal and family history and the benefits of genetic testing could mean the difference between life and death.

"There is not a lot of poking and prodding. It's a simple blood test. One tube of blood or a saliva sample. Prior to ever testing is where you spend the most amount of time with someone like myself to really get you very well prepared for the genetic test to make sure you understand how it will impact you as well as your family," said Helsley.

So what are a person's options if the testing shows some mutation?

"A small percentage of cancers are hereditary, about five to ten percent. So if one of those people are tested positive to have one of those hereditary syndromes, we would offer them more focused imaging of the body parts that are more vulnerable to cancer. We would also offer preventative surgery and we would also offer some types of medicines that would reduce the risk of cancer."

To get evaluated, talk first with your doctor, share your personal and family history, and ask if it warrants genetic testing. You can also call the HCA Care line and ask whether you qualify.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12