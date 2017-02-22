Chesterfield providing tax breaks to increase revitalization

Tax breaks are among initiatives to encourage revitalization in Chesterfield, county-wide.

Jefferson Davis Highway is one area the county hopes to improve. For decades, shops have rotated in and out of older buildings along the ever-changing corridor.

One hidden gem among the rough is the Stone Goddess Rock Shop, snuggled in between an auto part shop. It’s been here for 18 years. The building has been there even longer.

"Back then, it was just an old neighborhood, and this was actually the only way to Florida. A lot of people stopped here," recalled Jean Kromm.

She used to be a shopper here and now owns the shop. As she walks through the store, you can get a sense that the building has changed just as the area on Jeff Davis Highway has changed, ebb and flowing along with the years.

"This was primarily the old part of the shop," she says, before heading over to the wall.

"We built this door into this area…this part over here was a Spanish Church,” she described as she walked into another section of the building.

Just as the changes continue inside, there have been changes outside, as well.

"There used to be an old hotel, dilapidated, now there are new apartments over there that are really nice," she said, describing the changes she’s seen along the highway.

Those changes are part of county plans to rehabilitate neighborhoods.

"Everyone likes glitz and glam of newer, bigger. Why not go back to your existing communities to bring it up and make it better? Everything from schools and homes, to businesses," expressed Bill Dupler, the Deputy County Administrator with Chesterfield County.

Dupler explains that is part of the reason the county now offers tax breaks for people adding value to older homes and businesses - if the building meets certain criteria, such as being 25 years or older, and the changes add value to the property.

"A rising tide floats all boats. When your neighbor improves their home, it approves the value of your home," he explained.

The county, he continued to explain, is also focusing on school improvements. County workers go into the areas surrounding schools to figure out a way to improve the overall area.

"We did this with Providence Middle School, we started a sidewalk project, connecting the school almost to Midlothian Turnpike. We also configured the park system associated to both schools, made improvements to the park," he said.

When asked about the county losing out on money through these tax breaks, Dupler said, "if you make a tax break, it's unrealized income. You’re deferring potential revenue in the short term for a future benefit in the long term."

It’s an improvement project appealing to small business owners like Kromm, who could use the savings from the tax break to make those improvements.

"I’m always trying to do a little more for the store," she said.

The county is hosting an Empowering Neighborhoods forum on Saturday, which will lead neighbors through the steps of how to get those tax breaks.

It will also connect you to contractors and landscapers, while also offering resources for how to improve your neighborhood.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas R. Fulghum Conference Center, which is located at 13900 Hull Street.

More information can be found here: http://www.chesterfield.gov/content.aspx?id=2780

