Bail bondsman convicted of soliciting prostitution in Henrico

A bail bondsman has been convicted of soliciting prostitution in Henrico, according to online court records.

Vladimir Tarabay was arrested over the summer accused of offering to bail women out of jail in exchange for sex. He pleaded no contest to two counts of soliciting prostitution on Wednesday. Several other charges including sodomy and abduction were dismissed.

Tarabay owns and operates Fast Bail Bonding. According to his website, Tarabay is a former U.S. Air Force officer and competitive body builder.

At least a dozen other women came forward after his arrest. He also faced a charge of rape in Richmond.

Tarabay will be sentenced in May on Wednesday's conviction.

