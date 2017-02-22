Two arrested in Colonial Heights drug bust

Two people are in jail after a drug bust in Colonial Heights.

Police say they searched a home in the 300 Block of Branders Bridge Road on Feb .17. They found "crack cocaine, powder cocaine, heroin, marijuana and approximately 50 ecstasy pills."

U.S. Marshals then arrested two people on Wednesday: 34-year-old Ian Blowe and 30-year-old Nichole Haze.

The two face a long list of drug charges. Blowe also faces a charge of possessing counterfeit currency. They will both be in court on Thursday.

