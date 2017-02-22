VA 5-year-old dies after starting blaze with lighter

Fire officials say a 5-year-old Lorton boy is dead after he accidentally started a fire while playing with a lighter. (Source: CNN)

LORTON, Va. (AP) - Fire officials say a 5-year-old Lorton boy is dead after he accidentally started a fire while playing with a lighter.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said in a statement Wednesday that firefighters called to a home in Lorton around 5 p.m. Tuesday found fire and smoke coming from the garage.

Two adults told firefighters that the boy was in the garage. After crews put the fire out, officials say they found the boy's body. The two adult residents and neighbors, retired and off-duty firefighters who tried to rescue the boy, were taken to hospitals suffering from smoke inhalation.

Officials say investigators determined that the fire that started in the garage was accidental and caused by the boy's inappropriate use of a lighter.

