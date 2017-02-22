Photo shows thieves trying to break into Lakeside home

One neighbor living in Lakeside is taking action after thieves tried to break into his house.

Chris Mays lives in the 2300 block of Oakwood Lane. On Tuesday, he says a neighbor captured a photo of several people trying to get into his house.

Mays hopes coming forward will help track down the people who targeted his house. On Wednesday, Mays installed several surveillance cameras and flood lights.

"I got on Amazon and bought myself a four-camera security system," says Mays.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Mays called police after a neighbor told him thieves tried to break into his home.

"When I got home yesterday, my neighbors had told me that we had two cars parked here," says Mays.

It's because of that vigilant neighbor Mays now has photos of the suspects, which are in the hands of police. He says several people were involved and says one man hopped a fence and tried to open his door.

"The other one noticed that my gate was locked, went to his truck, took out a hammer and started beating it until he was able to get the gate open," says Mays.

Also disturbing, Mays says there was a woman with the men who was seen in the neighborhood just a few days ago.

"A couple days ago, they saw her park across the street, get out with a clip board, take a look at everything, write a few notes, get back in her car and leave," says Mays.

Police are calling this a suspicious situation. Mays believe it could have been much worse if it hadn't been for his neighbor.

"She was pretending to take pictures of her kids as to not scare them off," he said. "I wouldn't have a picture and I wouldn't have known about it. The funny thing is, I moved in two months ago and I hadn't met them yet. So now I got new neighborhood friends now."

Along with this photo, Mays says police have another piece of evidence.

"Luckily enough, they did take fingerprints off of the windows," he said. "Whoever did it was dumb enough to put their full hand on the inside of the glass."

Police say they do not have any other reports of similar incidents in the area but always encourage neighbors to look out for one another.

