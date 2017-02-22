Lee statue removal sparks protests in Charlottesville

Charlottesville's City Council voted in February to move the statute of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a downtown park (Source: NBC29 File)

A vote to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a Charlottesville park led to competing rallies on Tuesday night.

The City Council voted to remove the statue from downtown earlier this month, sparking strong responses on both sides of the issue.

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Corey Stewart led a rally outside City Hall arguing the statue should remain in the park because it is a commemoration of Virginia history.

"I call it vandalism," said Ashleigh Woody, who wants the statue to remain in place. "ISIS does this in the Middle East. They destroy things that they don't like and that's what they are doing here."

However, supporters of the move held their own counter-protest saying the statue is offensive.

"There are people here demanding that Charlottesville not remove such a statue, which to me and many of us is a painful symbol of segregation and slavery and war," said David Swanson.

Extra police officers were on hand, but the rallies remained peaceful.

Another Republican gubernatorial candidate, Denver Riggleman, has also opposed the statue's move saying political correctness is "overriding intellectual honesty and also the history of our Commonwealth," according to the AP.

The two other Republican candidates and both Democrats have not expressed an opinion on the Lee statue.

“Robert E. Lee was a great man,” Stewart said to about 100 rally participants. He called the councilors who voted to remove the statue "fascists” and “tyrants," reports NBC29.

Members of the Virginia Flaggers told NBC29 the battle over the statue's removal will continue.

