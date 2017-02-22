Richmond woman caring for husband, mother in need of help

A Richmond woman caring for both her ailing husband and mother are looking for some relief. She says getting in and out of their home is not only difficult but dangerous because they have no ramp.

Sarah Seward, a former foster mother, struggles to move her husband of 30 years up and down the steps the best she can, even using a piece of plywood to help. However, using plywood has proven to be dangerous.

“We have taken about four falls off the steps,” Sarah Seward said. “Hurt my back, hurt my wrist just trying to lift him. He had come to the point where he was saying, ‘I'll just stay in the house because it's really hard for you to get us in and out of the house,’ and I don't want that to be his life,” Seward said.

Her husband, Linwood Seward, 68, suffered a heart attack. Then, last fall complications from diabetes led to the amputation of his left leg from the knee down.

Now, the retired maintenance worker for Richmond Public Schools spends much of his time in a wheelchair feeling like a prisoner in his own home because there is no ramp to help him get out.

“All my life, that's all I've ever been is outside, helping people, doing stuff,” Linwood Seward said. “Just sitting at that door all day is something.”

Sarah also takes care of her 78-year-old mother, who lives in the home as well. Sarah's mother is a multiple stroke victim who suffers from congestive heart failure. She also struggles to get up and down the stairs when having to leave the home for doctor's appointments and other errands.

“We're just believing that someone is gonna view this video will help us get the ramp,” Sarah said.

What's ironic is that Linwood spent many years doing for others what he now desperately needs himself.

“This is what he used to do for building and grounds, putting in ramps for handicapped students, and now it's his turn to have a ramp built,” Sarah said.

“With all these doctor bills, I ain't got no money,” Linwood added.

The former foster mother, who has given so much of herself through the years, is also strapped for cash.

“We'd be so grateful if you would just help us get this ramp for two incredible people, my husband and my mom,” Sarah said.

Anyone who can help can contact NBC12's Eric Philips the following ways:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12