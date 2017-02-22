First-grade teacher inspires acts of kindness, honors first responders

A first-grade teacher is making a difference inside her classroom, and out, encouraging acts of kindness and paying it forward.

Amy Stearns is a first-grade teacher at Crestwood Elementary. She recently started "Migration of Kindness," bringing her young students out into the community to thank first responders.

"I got the idea from a book, it's called 'Kindness is Cooler, Mrs. Ruler,' and the idea was to start the Kindness Tree. So in the classroom, we ended up starting our own kindness tree and every heart on the tree stands for an act of kindness. It was from outside as well as inside the school," explained Stearns in an interview with the school. Behind her was the Kindness Tree on the chalkboard, a paper-made display with branches hanging heavy with paper hearts, which symbolize her students' acts of kindness.

She goes on to explain that she was asked if she wanted to take the show on the road, and she jumped at the chance, lining up an out-of-classroom lesson by going to nearby police and fire stations.

"We decided it was time to honor them," she explained, adding, "we decided to call it the 'Migration of Kindness' since we're migrating out and were the classroom Monarchs."

Before taking flight, she explained to her students to tell the first responders what they appreciate about them, and how they were honoring their service to them.

One first grader said he "appreciated the policemen and people who protect us." He added, "I want to be just like them."

Stearns hopes the lesson takes on a life of its own.

"We're hoping that through this, that the kindness will pay it forward. So that each time someone does an act of kindness, someone else does one and it keeps going," said Stearns.

Through their visits, Chesterfield police and fire posted pictures of the students at their stations, giving the first responders handwritten thank you letters.

