Process underway for underground power lines in Matoaca

One Matoaca neighborhood will be one step closer to having utilities move underground.

On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the conveyance of an easement to Dominion Power for a parcel of land located at 8701 Bethia Road, near the Birkdale Golf Club.

The transfer of the property would allow the power company a 15-foot underground easement for Dominion's strategic underground program.

The strategic underground program by Dominion is a system-wide initiative to shorten restoration times following major storms by placing certain outage-prone overhead electrical distribution lines and equipment underground.

Dominion uses a data-driven process to continually analyze the performance of tap lines over a ten year period. According to the power company's website, "those most prone to outages will be considered for placement to underground. Tap lines, the overhead wires that go into neighborhoods, typically sustain the most damage during storms and require the highest number of repairs."

The site also states, "as areas and neighborhoods are identified, a project team will begin a comprehensive outreach process to work cooperatively with property owners and neighborhood groups on a plan for undergrounding portions of the lines. Dominion will work very closely with property owners to obtain the rights necessary to perform the work."

The request heading to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday has been reviewed by county staff, Comcast, and Verizon and recommended for approval.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12