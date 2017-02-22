Kids 12 and under can get free meal at Steak 'n Shake - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kids 12 and under can get free meal at Steak 'n Shake

By Megan Woo, Digital
Kids 12 and younger can now get a free Kids Plate all day, every day at Steak 'n Shake.

For every $9 spent, a child in the group will receive their meal for free. This is a part of the "Kids Eat Free All Day Every Day" promotion that is only available for dine-in customers.

Kids Plates, which are served with a choice of fries or applesauce, include:

  • The Original Steakburger
  • Mini Corn Dogs
  • Macaroni & Cheese Steakburger Minis
  • Hot Dog
  • Grilled Cheese
  • Chicken Fingers

Click here for the list of participating locations.

