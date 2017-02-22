Chesterfield to push for eminent domain in Lucks Lane widening project

Plans to widen Lucks Lane from East Evergreen Parkway to Route 288 continue to move forward in Chesterfield.

On Wednesday evening, the Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to authorize the exercise of eminent domain in order to acquire right-of-way easements for the project.

This process would allow the county to begin construction.

This plan was authorized back on October 9, 2013.

"The county's right-of-way acquisition consultant has been successful in acquiring right-of-way and easements from 14 property owners. The county's consultant has been unable to reach agreement with one property owner," states county paperwork on the project.

The property in question is located at 1211 Walton Bluff Parkway and has been valued at $174,127.

"The county's consultant made an offer, based on the valuation, to M&K, LLC on November 22, 2016. The county's consultant has corresponded with M&K, LLC but no counter offer has been received. Diligent efforts to obtain voluntary conveyance from the property owner have failed," according to county documents.

The documents state that county staff will continue to negotiate with the property owner in an attempt to reach a settlement, but the exercise of eminent domain will allow the county to immediately enter and use the right-of-way and easements so the project can proceed without delay.

