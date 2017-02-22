Chesterfield votes YES to water sports park plans

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of a water sports park planned for the area near the River City Sportsplex on Wednesday night.

Staff recommended that the Board of Supervisors deny the plans for Waterford Park due to traffic concerns, despite the Planning Commission voting 4-1 in favor of approval in January.

"it's been in the works for over a year, and we're excited about the unanimous 5-0 vote," said Jack Wilson, representing the Waterford Park project. "I think that sends a strong message to the business community..that Chesterfield is open for business."

Earlier this month, revisions were made, addressing the concerns of the County. Those changes clarify the development phasing of multifamily dwellings and townhouse dwellings when it comes to proffered conditions, along with traffic improvement plans. The board believes the plans could create what some are calling a "space for opportunity."

The plans call for a main lake, a cable ski lift suspended around 30 feet above the lake, a vertical rock climbing wall, an amphitheater, and a main building for locker rooms, restaurants, and merchandise sales. In addition, there will be townhomes and residential areas.

The goal is to also attract millennials to the area... with the hope fewer people will move out of the county and into the city.

"We saw that was an under-served market, and what millennials are looking for is a place they can work, play, all in one location," said Wilson.

For each townhouse dwelling unit, Chesterfield will get $9,400 for road improvements within the service district for the property.

"The maximum density on the property shall be 115,000 square feet of retail, 330,000 square feet of business park, 330 apartments, 360 townhomes, 50,000 square feet of restaurants, and a 40-acre 'Outdoor Adventure Park,' or equivalent densities as approved by the Transportation Department," states the paperwork submitted to the Board of Supervisors.

Vehicle access will be limited to three entrances/exits on Genito Road. The developer will be responsible for constructing and paving turn lanes, installing traffic lights, and creating additional roadways where necessary.

On the Jan. 17, the Planning Commission recommended approval for four reasons but recommended denial for additional issues.

The approval comes from the project offering a unique development opportunity to offer commercial, residential, and recreational components, while also promoting area sports tourism, and providing a commitment for transportation improvements beyond current conditions of zoning.

However, the recommendation for denial is based on the proposal failing to comply with the guidance of the Comprehensive Plan that suggests a mix of highly concentrated nonresidential uses that serve regional office, commercial and industrial needs, and the impact on the road network.

The staff continues to worry about how the project will impact increased traffic volume and safety of the roads.

