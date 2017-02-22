Stoney's former executive assistant 'tired of the media' telling his story

The former executive assistant of Mayor Levar Stoney says he's "tired of the media" telling his story.

Steven Hammond Jr., who was once convicted of embezzlement and reportedly sent threatening texts to his family, took to Facebook the day after he resigned to voice his frustrations.

"The media, for the third time, has constructed a narrative of me, and made an attempt to destroy me," Hammond wrote in the post Wednesday morning. "I wish that pain on no one."

Hammond pleaded guilty in 2015 to stealing nearly $240,000 when he worked for the state Alcohol Beverage Control. He faced 10 years in prison, but he was given community service and three years probation.

Hammond stepped down from his position Tuesday after Stoney's office said Hammond deserved "a second chance."

Before Wednesday's Facebook post, Hammond said he resigned because he didn't want "to be a distraction from the important work that lies ahead."

"I am sorry that I was not more forthcoming with Mayor Stoney about these issues, and I appreciate the opportunity that he gave me," said Hammond in a statement.

Kelly Avellino is following these developments and will have more coming up on 12News.

Hammond's full Facebook statement can be seen below:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12