Two $1 million lottery raffle tickets remain unclaimed in VA

There are two unclaimed $1 million lottery tickets from the big New Year's Millionaire Raffle, according to the Virginia Lottery.

One winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 4601 West Broad St. in Richmond, not too far from Willow Lawn.

The ticket number is 111002, and so far, no one has come forward with the ticket. Therefore, check your purse, wallet, or glove compartment.

The other unclaimed winning ticket was bought at a Speedway store in Lynchburg, located at 3732 Campbell Ave.

The ticket number is 283611.

