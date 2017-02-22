Woman violently robbed in downtown Richmond

The all-clear as been given after a suspicious package was found in a building near the State Capitol.More >>
The all-clear as been given after a suspicious package was found in a building near the State Capitol.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Rescue crews pulled a woman from the James River on Friday morning near Ancarrow’s Landing and cited her for not wearing a life vest.More >>
Rescue crews pulled a woman from the James River on Friday morning near Ancarrow’s Landing and cited her for not wearing a life vest.More >>
Richmond Fire crews were called to an apartment fire on Thursday. No one was seriously injured, but several victims were treated for smoke inhalation.More >>
Richmond Fire crews were called to an apartment fire on Thursday. No one was seriously injured, but several victims were treated for smoke inhalation.More >>
NBC12 is paying close attention to the James River. Rain is pushing the river towards flood stage just in time for the Memorial Holiday weekend.More >>
NBC12 is paying close attention to the James River. Rain is pushing the river towards flood stage just in time for the Memorial Holiday weekend.More >>