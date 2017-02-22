Woman violently robbed in downtown Richmond

A woman was violently robbed in a very populated area in downtown Richmond.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on West Franklin Street, near the YMCA and Jefferson Hotel.

Police say the woman was walking down the street when she was violently robbed. Officers say a man dressed in all black grabbed the woman, who was walking with a backpack, threw her to the ground, hit her, and then stole her money.

He ran off with the cash, but police have not been able to find him.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

