Missing man found in Georgia after state police issue senior alert

A missing man has been safely located in Georgia on Wednesday after the Virginia State Police issued a senior alert.

James J. Lovett, 84, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in the 23000 block of Clayman Valley Road in Bristol.

According to troopers, it was believed he was driving a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis, a four-door sedan that is black in color, with Tennessee license plates 578-GSV. He was also without his required medication, police said.

The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday on behalf of the Virginia State Police's Fourth Division in Wytheville.

