Newer furnishings greatly increase fire danger - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Newer furnishings greatly increase fire danger

Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Have you checked the batteries in your smoke detector? We've discovered that new furniture burns hotter and quicker than ever before.

In the event of a fire, you could have way less time to get to safety. It's a new danger that should spur you to do some of your own investigating.

Click here for the full report from WMC.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Have a 12 Investigates news tip?

    Have a news tip you want NBC12 to investigate? Complete the form or send an email to investigators@nbc12.com.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for alerting us to this story.

Powered by Frankly