Dave Brat addresses rambunctious crowd at town hall meeting

A huge crowd erupted Tuesday night - shouting at congressman Dave Brat during a town hall style meeting in Nottoway County.

The Republican upset a lot of people last month when he told a group that since Obamacare and other issues have come up, the women are "in his grill no matter where he goes." Since then, his constituents have been in his grill, demanding a town hall meeting.

Tuesday night, they got the meeting and a huge crowd came out - a crowd so big it spilled out of the venue and filled up much of Main Street. Some people shouted at Brat. Several others just up and walked out, making comments as they walked by our crew that they were tired of listening to Congressman Brat.

It was an explosive 75-minute town hall in Nottoway County where the Republican took audience questions.

"I was impressed with the way Dave handled himself, with the ignorance of people out here in the crowd," said Brat supporter Chris Blaszkiewicz. "I thought he did a great job on what he was saying. I though he answered the questions well."

Tony Burgess doesn't agree. He asked a question about Medicare and says Brat dodged the question.

"I'm not calling him a liar, but it certainly sounded that way to me," said Burgess. "And I'm sorry that he didn't answer the questions directly with yes or no."

"He's sort of beating the same ideological drum and...well, I think they all [politicians] do it to an extent, but we are in a post-Trump election world and these people are engaged," said Melissa Dart from Henrico.

Brat agrees with that, saying Virginia's seventh district is anxious since President Trump was elected.

When asked what his takeaway from that is, the Republican said, "so I tried to explain right, the two-year transition path and those kind of things, so we can work on getting the anxiety level down, so we can have more civil discourse."

NBC12 asked a follow up question, pressing the Republican to say what he learned from his constituents and intends to take back to Washington. Without answer the question directly, Brat said, "well you just hear, the anxiety is real - people want real solutions, and the best analogy I have, is Obamacare is failing."

It was a pretty rambunctious crowd. A couple of times, local police officers went up to people and asked them to be respectful, but there weren't any incidents. Officers say no one was arrested and it was a pretty calm evening. Brat says he hopes to do more of these events in the future.

