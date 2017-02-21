RPS passes 2018 school budget

The Richmond Public Schools Board has passed a budget for the 2018 school year.

The budget passed with a vote of 7 to 1. It will now go to Mayor Stoney.

Sources at the meeting with "Support Richmond Public schools" say they are pleased because the budget that passed the school board was a "needs-based" budget. The board voted to ask the city for any and all funding RPS needs.

