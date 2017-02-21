Missing 15-year-old girl found safe in VA; 21-year-old man faces charges

A 15-year-old girl who was reported as missing and endangered this week was found safe and unharmed Thursday morning in Harrisonburg.

The Prince William Police Department says Makayla Mattei was found with 21-year-old Meiti Metsla, who was arrested on a charge of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children.

"During the investigation into Makayla’s disappearance, detectives learned of inappropriate online conversations involving Meiti Metsla," the police department said on Facebook. "Arrangements are currently being made to reunite Makayla with her family in Dumfries."

The FBI, Virginia State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children helped in the search.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12