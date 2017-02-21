70% of Virginia taxpayers can file tax returns electronically for free

Before you file your taxes, remember you may qualify for a program that will let you file electronically for free. It may even help you get a bigger refund.



It's Free File. Taxpayers who earned $64,000 or less in 2016 qualify to use it.

Governor McAuliffe, state legislators, and tax software companies came to the Virginia Library Tuesday to encourage taxpayers to use Free File. They say about 70 percent of Virginians qualify to use it.

Free File lets you choose from a variety of tax software programs, including TurboTax, TaxACT, FreeTaxUSA, H&R Block, OLT, and 1040.com

Advocates say filing online speeds up your return and helps cut your risk for identity theft because the software requires users to verify who they are.

It can also help you take advantage of tax credits you may not be aware of.

"A lot of folks are entitled to refunds. You look at the Earned Income Tax Credit. Twenty-five percent eligible individuals don't file for it. That's up to $6,200 they could get back," said Governor McAuliffe.

Here are links to three websites where you can find Free File:

Tax.Virginia.gov

IRS.gov/freefile

taxprephelp.org

The IRS also now offers an app called IRS To Go.

