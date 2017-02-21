Mayor Stoney's executive assistant resigns amid controversy

One of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's hires resigned on Tuesday night following several controversial arrests.

Stoney hired Steven Hammond Junior, a former state official who was convicted of embezzlement, to serve as an executive assistant.

Hammond pleaded guilty in 2015 to stealing nearly $240,000 when he worked for the state Alcohol Beverage Control. He faced 10 years in prison, but he was given community service and three years probation.

The mayor says he hired Hammond because he believes in redemption. His press secretary released a statement saying, "The mayor has worked throughout his public service career to advance the idea of restorative justice, and Steve’s hiring demonstrates that he practices what he preaches...Steve deserves a second chance."

But after reports surfaced about Hammond sending threatening text messages to his family, the administration says Hammond tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

Hammond released the following statement:

"I have made mistakes in my past that I am not proud of, and the words I used in the disagreement with the mother of my daughters are inexcusable. That is not who I am today. I am sorry that I was not more forthcoming with Mayor Stoney about these issues, and I appreciate the opportunity that he gave me. I do not want to be a distraction from the important work that lies ahead, so I have offered my immediate resignation."

Mayor Stoney accepted the resignation.

