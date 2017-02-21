Virginians won $11.7 million playing Powerball in 2016

Last year, 22 people won a total of $11.7 million playing the Powerball lottery in Virginia.

Two people won a million dollar prize locally.

Matthew Brewer bought a ticket at the Convenience on the Go located on 1441 Holland Road in Suffolk.

Leonard Jones bought a ticket at the 7-Eleven at 3600 West Cary Street in Richmond.

Check out the list below of people who won $100,000 or more last year:

