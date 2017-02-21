Virginians won $11.7 million playing Powerball in 2016

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond Fire crews were called to an apartment fire on Thursday. No one was seriously injured, but several victims were treated for smoke inhalation.More >>
NBC12 is paying close attention to the James River. Rain is pushing the river towards flood stage just in time for the Memorial Holiday weekend.More >>
The 2017 Richmond Jazz Festival lineup was announced Thursday and includes Pat Metheny, Bob James, Common and Erykah Badu.More >>
A performance review of City Hall shows that employees have experienced low morale, inconsistent policies and poor communication in recent years.
