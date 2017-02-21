Racist rap video shakes ODU community

A racist rap video is sparking outrage on Old Dominion University's campus.

The racially-charged video has already been pulled from YouTube, but the shocking lyrics are leading many on-campus to take action.

The video shows a woman wearing an ODU sweatshirt rapping, "White power, white, white power!" Later, what appears to be the same woman is shown wearing a shirt reading "My President is White Again," with a picture of President Donald Trump. The woman waves a gun while rapping "Shoutout to the Confederate Flag and the KKK, I salute," as well as "F*** Obama. Shoutout to Donald."

The video includes lyrics saying African-Americans "collect welfare," "have babies," and "sit around" and says they should go "back to the plantations, picking cotton."

While it's unclear if the woman is a student at ODU, the university president and student government president posted a letter calling the video an "outrageous act of hate and intolerance" and denouncing the video.

The ODU chapter of the NAACP called the video, "Blatant racism & disrespect towards the black community, black lives, black history or any group will not be accepted at #ODU." They've set up a meeting Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for an open discussion about the video.

We will provide a place for discussion and support tonight ! 7pm! Hampton Newport News Room #ODU pic.twitter.com/AixZIgL4Ls — ODU NAACP (@NAACP_ODU) February 21, 2017

Not sure if this is an ODU student but is a person of interest. If you have any info. contact ODU Police at 757-683-5665 or 757-683-4003. pic.twitter.com/p0QfQMADs0 — Mace A&E (@MaceandCrownAE) February 21, 2017

