Morrissey: Random gunfire led to Ashland Walmart shooting death

A woman accused of first-degree murder in a shooting death at an Ashland Walmart parking lot over the weekend says the victim was killed by random gunfire.

Attorney Joe Morrissey says Brittany Wiggins retained his law firm on Monday in the death of Ashley Fricke Saturday night.

According to Morrissey, Wiggins was confronted by two people upon exiting the store on South Hill Carter Parkway. Morrissey claims Wiggins, who is gay, was trying to get away but was followed by the two people who harassed her about her sexual orientation.

Wiggins, who Morrissey says has a concealed carry permit, then shot her gun in the air. Morrissey says Wiggins then left unaware the bullet struck Fricke, who was found dead inside a car by police.

Later, he claims she went to police after hearing about the story on the news. Police have credited the media for helping lead to her arrest.

Morrissey's law firm intends to argue Wiggins did not intend to shoot Fricke and should not be charged with murder.

Police have said the two did not know each other before the deadly shooting and that an argument may have led to the incident, though they haven't revealed any possible motive.

Fricke's relatives say she was "in the wrong place at the wrong time," but didn't offer any other details.

Wiggins is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail and is due back in court on April 21.

Fricke was a medical assistant at Lakeside Primary care and her co-workers say she was "a caring individual" who had "a very bright future" and was engaged to be married.

A GoFundMe page is raising funds for her funeral. It says she loved to fish and was excited to start her career.

