Surveillance video captures man shooting up in Fan

Surveillance video captured a man shooting up in his car while parked in a Fan District neighbor’s back driveway.

Ken Martin tells NBC12, he was appalled at the footage recorded on Saturday showing the man acting jittery as he used a seat belt to tie around his arm. Martin turned the video over to Richmond police.

The disturbing video comes after the Virginia state health commissioner declared opioid addiction a public health emergency, in November. Heroin overdoses spiked across the metro Richmond area.

An NBC12 series of special reports, Hooked on Heroin, reveals a sharp spike in opiate overdoses in Richmond from 2015 to 2016.

NBC12’s Kelly Avellino will have more on the security video and spiraling heroin epidemic coming up on 12News.

