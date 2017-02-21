Plans move forward for redistricting of Glen Allen school

Some rising sixth graders in Glen Allen may not be going to the school they expect next year. Henrico County says Hungary Creek Middle School is far too overcrowded, so some students will need to go elsewhere.

Kelly Cline's son is a sixth grader at Hungary Creek and says that there's a lot to like.

"We had just heard so many good things about it," she said. "We heard that the curriculum really was good and the principal was active, involved and a very nice guy."

When parents like Cline hear the word "redistricting," there's only one way to describe the feeling.

"The first word in my head is 'scary,'" she said.

Hungary Creek Middle School is 116 percent over-capacity. On Thursday, the school board will take up get a timeline on a plan to ease overcrowding.

NBC12 got a hold of the plans. It says for the fall of 2017, only a small group of rising sixth graders will be going to a different middle school. By the fall of 2018, a larger group of students entering middle school will be going somewhere else. Right now, those students are in the fourth grade. How the lines will be drawn still needs to be figured out.

"The process will unfold with a substantial amount of public input," says HCPS spokesperson Andy Jenks. "What we expect to do is explain some of our thinking behind the process and lay out some of the opportunities that folks can take advantage of to get either fully informed or to participate."

School leaders will study six other middle schools - Brookland, Fairfield, Holman, Moody, Short Pump and Wilder - to see if these campuses can take students who would have gone to Hungary Creek. Wilder Middle School also plans to start a gifted academy that will serve several hundred students across the county.

Parents will be notified of when they can weigh in on the plans after the Henrico School Board gets the new details on Thursday.

