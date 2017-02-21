Richmond development team plans to put up bowling alley near Scott's Addition

A Richmond development team is working to put up a bowling alley near Scott's Addition.

The team, led by former investment banker Rob Long, purchased the 2-acre plot at 939 Myers Street, in hopes to put a high-end "boutique" bowling alley between the Boulevard and the Cookie Factory Lofts, according to Richmond BizSense.

The alley will be called River City Roll, and Richmond BizSense reports the project will cost about $5 million.

Richmond BizSense reports the bowling alley will have 20 lanes, American cuisine selections, a shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, and a stage for live music.

Long told Richmond BizSense that his team also considered building the bowling alley at Regency Square and the now-vacant Southern Season space in Libbie Mill Midtown.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12