Deputies investigate bomb threat scare at Chesterfield Courthouse

One person was found dead and another person was found with life-threatening injuries at a Chesterfield hotel on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A crash has damaged power lines and closed lanes near the intersection of Otterdale Road and Old Hundred Road in Chesterfield.More >>
The Virginia Department of Transportation says Hull Street Road is closed in all directions at Chital Drive in Chesterfield due to a utility pole fire.More >>
A witness saw as many as eight kittens being thrown out into traffic on Powhite Parkway on Wednesday morning. Other drivers found kittens along 288.More >>
The principal of a Chesterfield high school says several students face "legal consequences" following a fight at the school, and parents are concerned for their children's safety.More >>
