Deputies investigate bomb threat scare at Chesterfield Courthouse

The Chesterfield County Courthouse had a bomb threat scare late Tuesday morning.

According to the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office, a call came into the courthouse for a bomb threat around 11:45 a.m. The building was evacuated while the building was searched.

At 12:50 p.m., deputies determined there was no threat and normal operations resumed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12